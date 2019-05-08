Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John L. Fitch. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

John Lawrence Fitch, son of Lawrence and Betty Fitch, died April 10, 2019 in Santa Barbara. He was 65. John was born January 18, 1954, in Columbus, Ohio, and grew up mostly in Milwaukee and Oak Creek, Wisconsin. At Oak Creek High School, he was on the debate team, lettered in tennis, and played trumpet in the marching band. After Delco Electronics transferred his father to Goleta, California, John spent the summers of 1974-1978 in Goleta while continuing his education at the University of Wisconsin -- Milwaukee. At UWM, John earned three degrees: B.A. in Political Science (1975), M.S. in Rehabilitation Counseling (1982), and Ph.D. in Urban Education -- Educational Psychology (1990). He belonged to three academic honor societies, including Phi Beta Kappa. John did a variety of work including teaching, research, and counseling. He followed current events and professional sports, and enjoyed reading, movies, vintage TV shows, and classic rock music. He wrote poetry, a history of 10 classic rock groups, and a pocket guide to psychology. In 2007, John moved to Goleta to do the driving for his parents and keep them company. He was conscientious, sweet, gentle, funny, and had a remarkable memory. John's survivors include his mother, Betty; brother, James (Amy); sister Lynn (Timothy) Ryan; a niece and three nephews -- all of California; and sister Gail Fitch, Milwaukee. John loved guinea pigs. Donations may be made in his name to Bunnies Urgently Needing Shelter (www.bunssb.com): BUNS, PO Box 91452, Santa Barbara, CA 93190-1452), to the Humane Society, or to a . John's memorial service is Saturday, May 11, at 11 a.m. at Goleta Presbyterian Church, 6067 Shirrell Way, Goleta. Condolences may be posted at https://www.wrhsb.com/obituaries/.

