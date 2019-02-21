Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Lucian Villegas.

John Lucian Villegas passed away unexpectedly on February 10, 2019 at the age of 75. John was born December 15, 1943 in Goleta, CA. He graduated from Santa Barbara High in 1961. He played football for the Dons and in 1960 "The Golden Tornado" won the CIF Championship. John served in the U.S. Marine Corp. from 1962-1968 in active duty and the Reserves. He married Glenna J. Graham in 1964 and they were married for 25 years. They had two daughters, Tracy and Risa. He was a doting and supportive father.

John was compassionate, gregarious and had a great sense of humor. People loved being around him and enjoyed his constant witticisms. John's passion was coaching girls' fast-pitch softball. He started coaching when his daughters began playing in 1974, volunteering with the Goleta Valley Softball League and continuing for many years. "Coach V" was a father figure to many young girls and they admired him greatly.

John later moved to Nevada. In 1990, he married Patricia Higley. There, John continued his softball passion. He coached at Bishop Gorman High then formed his own traveling teams, including the Vegas Aces whom at one point were ranked No. 1 in the nation. John's dedication and selflessness will leave an indelible impression on the hundreds of young women he coached and mentored for over 45 years.

John is survived by his wife Patricia Villegas; daughters Tracy Lee Villegas (wife Annette Franco) and Risa Marie Gaddis (husband Damien Gaddis); grandchildren Chanel Marie Prager (husband John Prager), Anthony John Mendoza and Johnny Ray Mendoza; stepdaughter Debbie Brunner; siblings Jesse Villegas, Raymond Villegas, Merced Villegas, Arthur Villegas, Irene Campbell; and the entire Graham family. John was predeceased by his parents Merced and Julia Villegas, and brother Richard Villegas.

Those whose lives John touched are invited to Calvary Cemetery, 199 N Hope Ave in Santa Barbara at 11:30 am on March 9, 2019, where John will be laid to rest with his parents. A celebration of life will immediately follow at Carpinteria Women's Club.