John Manuel Iniguez of Santa Barbara died unexpectedly at his home on Sunday, November 3, 2019. John was born in Santa Barbara on July 3, 1956 to Taurino and Victoria Iniguez.

John attended Our Lady of Guadalupe Elementary School, and was a graduate of Bishop Diego High School. He was employed by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department at the age of 26, and was a Sheriff's Utility Worker C.O. for the past 37 years.

In 1987, he married the love of his life Lynda Contreras. Johnny was a loving husband for 32 years. They were commonly known as "Johnny and Lynda." They enjoyed participating in Santa Barbara events, such as Fourth of July, Fiesta and Christmas events. The simple things in life, such as traveling and the beach brought them joy.

Johnny adored his grandchildren and was always the first one to attend their sporting events, ballet recitals and school functions. His grandchildren loved spending the night at grandma and grandpa's house. He loved spending time with friends, family, going to the movies, barbecues, and concerts. Johnny's friends and family will truly miss his presence at these events. He was an avid Dodger fan and loved going to Dodger Stadium.

He is survived by his wife Lynda, his 3 children, Paul (Carmen), Veronica (Adrian) and Jasmin (Josh), his only sibling Lola Iniguez, and niece Cynthia (Stephen) and their son Ronan. He had 6 grandchildren, Liliana, Josh, Pauly (PJ), Maliyah, Nico and Cash. He is preceded in death by his parents and his grandmother Paula "Kita" Gonzalez.

The family would like to thank Sheriff Bill Brown, and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department for their support and assistance during this difficult time - especially to his direct coworkers who have reached out with their love and support and referred to him as "Johnny I."

Our husband, father, and grandfather was taken from us too soon, and his loving and energetic spirit will be greatly missed. Please join us in sharing your stories and memories of Johnny at the services.

Funeral services entrusted to Pueblo Del Rey Mortuary. There will be a rosary and viewing held on Thursday, November 14th, at 7pm at St. Raphael's Catholic Church. A mass will be held in his honor on Friday, November 15th at 10am also at St. Raphael's followed by internment to Goleta Cemetery.