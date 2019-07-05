Our beloved brother John passed away unexpectedly on June 15, 2019. John was born June 16, 1959 in Los Angeles, CA to Hayao Kadota and Shizuko Kadota.

Everyone who knew John loved him. He was generous to a fault, thoughtful and loving. He was a true friend, giving to those who needed his help with the spirit of generosity and care. John worked while going to college and graduated with history and teaching degrees from UCSB, with honors, in spite of a bipolar diagnosis. He taught at elementary schools in the Waianae coast of Hawaii for approximately 10 years and loved working with the children. He moved back to Carpinteria, CA the last 15 years of his life. John enjoyed learning art and history, he enjoyed making models of World War II soldiers and equipment and he enjoyed taking sculptor classes privately and through adult ed. He also enjoyed volunteering at the Granada Theatre, especially working the CAMA, Music Academy of the West and Santa Barbara Symphony shows while listening to the music he loved.

He is the youngest of 5 siblings and is survived by his siblings Keith Kadota (Shelley) in Hawaii, Mark Kadota (Gijs) in Amsterdam and Hawaii, Carolyn Wood Friedman (Neil) and Marian Kadota in Carpinteria. His nephews Mateo Wood, Nathan Wood and Ryan Kadota; niece Welina Kadota ; and many extended cousins and aunts also survive him. John was loved deeply by his family; he leaves a void in our lives that will forever be vacant without his care and love.

An informal public celebration of John's life will be held at: 5185 Cambridge Lane, Carpinteria, CA on Sunday, July 14, 2019 at 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm.