John McCann, loving husband, father and grandfather, peacefully passed away on Monday, September 16th from a brief respiratory illness compounded by pulmonary fibrosis. John was born at Fort Meade, MD on June 28th, 1942 to Peg and Jack McCann, two of the best parents for whom a boy could ask. He was the oldest of seven siblings and a proud big brother his entire life.

John felt blessed to grow up on the west side of Los Angeles during the post-war period He attended Beverly Hills Catholic, Loyola High, Beverly Hills High, and UCLA, graduating with a BA in history. He served in the US Coast Guard and then joined his brothers on Topanga Beach, enjoying the surf culture of the 60's.

On a chance ski trip to Idaho, John dropped anchor at the Sun Valley Lodge and worked for the Janss Corporation While at the resort he met a co-worker, Janet Nelson, who became the love of his life. John and Janet were married for 50 incredible years, moving to Santa Barbara in 1969. They travelled all over the world together and made many dear friends and memories in Santa Barbara.

John had a strong work ethic his entire life. He was a leading salesman for Coca-Cola and then general manager at Schick Mayflower Moving and Storage. In 1972, he purchased Hazelwood Allied Moving and Storage and successfully ran the company until his passing. John was an early pioneer of self-storage, owning several facilities in Santa Barbara and Ventura, including McCann Mini Storage, which he built in 1989.

Janet and John had one son, Casey, who continues to operate the moving and storage business following his dad's philosophy of providing high quality professionalism and exceptional customer service. John loved helping clients during stressful relocations and considered himself an amateur therapist. His client base was exceptional, and he treated everyone with the same level of care and respect, no matter their background or circumstance. Most of all, he loved his employees and felt honored that they came to work for him every day.

Aside from business and family, his other passion was the ocean. John "took a dip" each afternoon to clear his head, even on cold winter days. He was a member at the Miramar Beach and Tennis Club as well as the Coral Casino.

In addition, John was a supporter of numerous non-profit organizations including Catholic Charities, the Lobero Theater, St. Judes, and many more. He loved music and live concerts, especially at the SB Bowl and the Lobero.

His friends and family will miss his positive energy, his ever-present sense of humor, and his caring approach to life. He is survived by his wife Janet, son Casey, daughter-in-law Melissa (née Wilson), grandchildren Charlie and Grace, brothers Austin (Roxanne), Michael (Anita), and Richard (Cindy), sisters Molly Outwater (Chris) and Maureen Bailey (Bob), and many wonderful in-laws, nieces, nephews and cousins. John was pre-deceased by his brother, Brian.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, October 5th at 11am at Our Lady of Mount Carmel. All are welcome. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to . The family would like to thank the entire staff at Cottage Hospital, as well as Dr. Thrash and Dr. Kupperman, for their outstanding care and attention.

Arrangements entrusted to McDermott Crockett Mortuary.