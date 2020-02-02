John Michael Risdon, a beloved native son of Carpinteria, passed away peacefully on January 15, 2020 at the age of 55 in Carpinteria, CA. He is survived by his wife Nelly Risdon, his brother Don Risdon, wife Andrea Risdon, nephew Bryan Risdon. The Bowie family, William and Joanne Bowie. Jill Bowie and her children Christian, Madison and Alexis. Julie and Chris Schenone and their children Colin, Isabella and Juliette. Chad and Michelle Bowie and their baby William. John was the son of former Santa Barbara Fire Chief John "Jack" Fredrick Risdon and Karen Ann Shannon.

As part of the class of 1982, John proudly played the tuba in the Carpinteria High School band and participated in many alumni reunions. He was an active member of the Carpinteria Masonic Lodge initiated in 1990 and held many offices including: Chaplin, Jr and Sr Warden, Officers Coach, Treasurer and was 8x Master of the lodge.

Known for his life-long devotion to community, family and friends as well as working side by side at the local 76 station with his father for many years. Eventually becoming a local business owner of his own running Risdon's Auto Care, a long-time Carpinteria auto repair company many locals came to know and trust.

You could often find John practicing to perfect his golf swing and putting skills at the local golf range. He loved a good BBQ, entertaining, surfing, kayaking, taking his motorcycle out for a good, long ride and campout under the stars and was always up for a good philosophical or historical discussion. He loved Carpinteria and what it represents never turning down an opportunity to volunteer, drive or donate time or money when needed and will be dearly missed.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held for John on Feb 22 @1pm at the Santa Barbara Masonic Temple at 16 E Carrillo Street, Santa Barbara, CA and is open to the public.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to your favorite local charity or group in John's name.