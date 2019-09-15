October 1, 1932 - September 10, 2019

John Raymond Frontado was born on October 1st 1932 in Santurce, Puerto Rico to Juanita and Leandro Frontado. In 1945 the family came to the United States on a merchant ship, settling in Queens New York. There he attended Long Island City High School, learned English and prepared to enter the Navy in 1951. While on leave as an Aviation Ordnanceman in the Korean War, he returned home and met the love of his life Christine Scott in 1954. Following an honorable discharge in 1955, John and Christine married on February 1st 1956 in Brooklyn New York. As a honeymoon gift, they set off for California the next day with plans to only visit the golden state, but ended up loving it here so much they never returned to the east coast.

The newlyweds quickly found an apartment in Hermosa Beach and jobs at North American Aviation. John the oldest of seven children, who was a natural born leader with a keen intellect, always had his sights set on law enforcement. He was recruited by the Hermosa Beach Police Department in 1957, where he worked for seven years before moving to the Torrance Police Department in 1964.

In 1967 John was offered the opportunity to help build Carpinteria's first City Police Department. He encouraged best friend Kevin Eliason, also serving on the Torrance PD to join him in that venture. Following recruitment of five more officers, Carpinteria soon formed their first police force; known to all as the Magnificent Seven, led by Police Chief John Carpenter. Following Carpenter's promotion to Sheriff of Santa Barbara, John was promoted to Chief of Police in 1970 where he proudly led the department for seventeen years. Many still fondly remember the warm smiles and friendly waves from our city's police officers as they patrolled our community. They were always at the ready to help and support the citizens of our town and Carpinterians felt a deep closeness and respect for each and every member of the department.

In 1987 at age 55 John retired, happily spending his days camping, fishing, golfing, playing with grandchildren and donating time as a Lions Club and Elks member as well as volunteering at the Therapeutic Riding Academy. John will always be respected as one of Carpinteria's cherished leaders. His steadfast commitment to our community will forever be remembered and our community will be forever grateful.

John is survived by his wife Christine Frontado, Children; Jacqueline Moran (Augie) Greg Frontado (Tina Fanucchi) and Deanna Waller. Grandchildren: Jacob Frontado, Ian Moran, Ryann Reynolds, Amanda Moran, Cameron Reynolds, Zachary Frontado, Braeden McDonald, great-granddaughter Jeanette Christine and siblings: Maria, Rose, Frankie and Ida, along with many nieces and nephews.

John was preceded in death by his niece Teri Petruccelli, and brothers; Roy, and Joey Frontado.

We are eternally grateful for the loving care he received from the staff at GranVida, Visiting Nurse and Hospice Care and Compassionate Care of Carpinteria (Hospice of Santa Barbara).

Thank you to all our friends who helped us along this journey, our hearts are filled with comfort and gratitude.

We ask that in lieu of flowers; please make a donation to either Visiting Nurse and Hospice Care or Hospice of Santa Barbara.

Memorial: Monday, September 30th at 11am. Lions Park in Carpinteria.