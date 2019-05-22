John passed away quickly on April 2, 2019 at Atterdag Care Center, after having been diagnosed with bladder cancer in January.

He was born in Los Angeles, California on April 7, 1934, the second child of Harry and Annie (Hayes) Sherman, who predeceased him, as well as his brother Wayne. Surviving him is his nephew, Mike Sherman of Lawndale, and several cousins.

John Graduated from Hollywood High School and as a business major from UCLA. Eventually, he moved to Manhattan Beach, where he spent many hours on his bicycle and enjoying the ocean and the many fun things about the town. For years John worked for insurance companies and in real-estate appraisal.

When Manhattan beach became too popular, John relocated to lovely Solvang. He thoroughly enjoyed everything about the beautiful Santa Ynez Valley, including his favorite bicycling, touring, and wine tasting as viniculture became so popular in the Valley. Another love was adopting from the Humane Society his special and fun Russian-blue cat Natasha or Tasha.

At this time, John discovered the Valley Wind Ensemble and where he most enjoyed all aspects of the band life-playing his trumpet, fun rehearsals, concerts at St. marks' Church, Old Mission Santa Ines, the Solvang park-and other charitable sessions when the band members donated their time.

We will miss his wit, his caring, his fascination with old movies, and his extended knowledge and love of Jazz and good music.

There will be a Valley Wind Ensemble Band Concert dedicated to John's memory on June 2, 2019 at 2:00pm in the Solvang Park (at Mission and First) in the heart of downtown Solvang. All are welcome and invited-bring a chair or blanket and enjoy the good music.

If anyone wishes to make a contribution in John's memory (tax-deductible) to the Valley Wind Ensemble, the address is 2139 Holly Lane, Solvang, CA 93463.

Loper Funeral Chapel, directors.