John Theodore Fodor passed peacefully from this life at age 89 in Santa Barbara, California on Saturday March 30th, 2019 with three of his daughters by his side. He is survived by five children, Joanie Fellows, Jim Fodor, Julie Fodor, Jenny Marks, Nina Fessier; and six grand children Claire McCoy, Isabella Egizi, Emmi Self, Trevor Doniak, Ana Fodor Davis, and Ian Fodor-Davis as well as eight great grandchildren. Two of his grandchildren, Aron McGann and Nathan Fodor, always remembered, proceeded him in passing along with his parents, siblings, and his beloved wife, Mary Fodor. John was born and raised in Los Angeles California. He was the youngest sibling of eight children and the only member of his immediate family to graduate from college. He earned a doctorate degree from the University of California Los Angeles (UCLA) in Health Science Education. Throughout his tenure as a faulty member and administrator in the health sciences and Instructional technology fields at Cal State University Northridge, John wrote many text books and published numerous papers. He traveled extensively as a consultant with the world-health organization. Much of his work was in Nepal where he spent over a year with his wife (Mary Fodor) and four of their five children. He also worked extensively with colleagues in Japan and Israel. In his later years, as an emeritus faculty, he published a health guidance book for the aging population and a monthly health education newsletter. In addition, he hosted a website with up-to-date well researched health basics. He was an active community volunteer serving on the board of directors at the local YMCA and as an educator in the Cardiac clinic through Sansum in Santa Barbara. John was also an expert woods craftsman and builder of model airplanes. Gratefully, his longtime friend, Tom Wolf, continued to take John to the flying field past the time he could drive. He looked forward to those trips more than anything else. John was blessed with many other talents and interests. He played tennis with his long time tennis buddies through most of his 88th year of life, thanks to his loving daughter Jenny, who cared for him during his last years of life. Previously, he also enjoyed golf, fishing, and bike riding. After a very active, busy, and productive life, we are grateful that he now rests in peace. A celebration of Life will be held on June 8th in Santa Barbara, time and location TBD. Please contact Julie Fodor for details [email protected]

