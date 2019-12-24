John Victor Hydar died on November 19 at age 85. Born on July 31, 1934 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, he was the second son of Victor and Marie Halbach Hydar. John attended Bellarmine/Jefferson school in Los Angeles and entered the Minor Seminary at thirteen to study for the priesthood. He also studied at St. John's Seminary in Camarillo. John was ordained April 30, 1960 and was looking forward to celebrating his 60th year of priesthood next year. During his priesthood, John served in parishes in Long Beach, Simi Valley and Ventura. He left the active priesthood in 1969, and in 1971 he married Roberta Egerer. He worked as a Rehabilitation Administration Specialist and received his Master's degree in that field from USF in 1984. After retirement, he moved to Ventura and performed weddings and funerals in Los Angeles and Ventura Counties for those of all faiths.

John and Roberta were active members of CORPUS, an organization seeking to allow married priests to serve in the Catholic Church. John was editor of CORPUS' magazine for several years and was involved in CORPUS until last year. In 2010, John, along with fellow priest Keith Forster, was called to the active priesthood by St. Anthony's Community in Santa Barbara, where he served until his death.

John was preceded in death by wife Roberta, and brothers Bill, Bob and Jerry. He leaves behind two sisters-in-law, Danielle Hydar and Raquel Hydar; beloved nephews Christopher (Krista); Matt (Theresa); Brian (Michelle); Bill (Avece); Daniel (Rhonda); Robert (Heidi); Patrick Hydar; Randy Egerer (Bonnie) and niece Mary (Kevin). He is also mourned by long-time friend, Ingrid Scott, and the many who knew and loved him.

A Celebration of Life Mass will be held on December 29 at 10:30 at St. Anthony's Community, Santa Barbara, 2300 Garden St. in Santa Barbara. (The entrance is off Garden on Pueblo.)