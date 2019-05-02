John Whealdon Cotton, loving husband, father, and grandfather, passed away Monday, April 29 after a short illness.

He was born October 8, 1925 in McMinnville, Oregon, the oldest child of a Methodist minister and a nurse. He had two siblings, Mark Cotton of Portland, Oregon and the late Mary Lois Reese.

He graduated from high school in Fossil, Oregon, and began his studies at Willamette University in Salem, Oregon before World War II intervened. He served as a radio technician in the Navy from 1943 to 1946. Upon returning to civilian life, he continued his studies at Willamette, graduating in 1947 with a BA in psychology.

That same year, he married Corliss Clark and they moved to Bloomington, Indiana where he pursued Ph.D. at Indiana University. He was awarded his doctoral degree in psychology in 1952, and then joined the faculty at Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois. John and Corliss' two children, Carolyn and Keith, were born during their time in Evanston.

In 1960, he came to UC Santa Barbara where he spent the remainder of his career. Over the years, he served variously as Professor of Psychology and Education, Chair of the Psychology Department, Associate Dean of the Graduate Division, and Director of the UCSB Bureau of Educational Research and Development. He was passionate about both his teaching and his research. He also wrote six textbooks in the fields of educational psychology, statistics, and computer assisted instruction. Officially retired in 1993, he continued his research work at the University until 2012 when he was 89.

In 2004, he lost Corliss, his beloved wife of 57 years. He subsequently met and married Ann Cushing, a poet and retired professor of French literature.

Throughout his life in Santa Barbara, John was a leader in various community organizations concerned with politics, religion, civil rights and human services. His many charitable activities included support for the NAACP and Transition House for homeless families. He also traveled to Mexico and Guatemala to build churches and health care facilities. His community work was recognized with a Santa Barbara Volunteer of the Year Award.

Obviously a very accomplished man, John was also one of the kindest and most caring people you would ever want to meet, widely beloved by family, students, colleagues, neighbors and friends.

He is survived by his wife Anne Cushing Cotton, brother Mark Cotton, daughter Carolyn Fishel, son Keith Cotton, and grandson Parker Cotton.

His life will be celebrated with a memorial service at Valle Verde Retirement Center on Saturday, May 4 at 10 am.