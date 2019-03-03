In Memory of Jon A. Ahlroth: Born March 7, 1938, Jon Arthur Ahlroth died peacefully in the presents of his wife, daughter, granddaughters, and the next generation of men in his family on February 20th 2019 at 11:15pm. At age 80 and 11 months, Jon is survived by Ruth Vejar Ahlroth, his wife of 58 years, his daughter Ananda Alethia Ahlroth Rabor, grand-daughters Ayala Todd (with three great-granddaughters, Andromeda, Aria, and Ophelia Todd), Athena Veatch, and Ruth Alverda Rabor. Jon was also a father and grandfather to Buffalo Rabor, Jade Rabor, and Jaqueline Rabor. His elder sister and niece, Helen Valborg, Vali (and Jeff Davis), another dear niece Yvette Natisin, were precious companions throughout his life. A life long friend, Pico Iyer, recently described Jon as "... the staunchest, the most loyal, decent, upstanding and trustworthy friend anybody could ever have."

Jon entered this world in Hollywood, California. His early years were spent in Arcadia, where he lived with his family until joining the U.S. Navy in 1954. He served 4 years, most notably aboard the destroyer, USS Twinning, as an electronics technician, making four Pacific crossings during his service. In 1958 he and Ruth Vejar met and were married in 1959 in Pasadena, California; a riot of a wedding joining Jon's Norwegian family, Ruth's Mexican and Bask family, and their greek friends among many. Together, they began in Golden, Colorado where Jon attended Colorado School of Mines. Jon graduated with honors and took up work with Texaco Oil Company before he and Ruth returned to California, living in Montecito, Santa Barbara, and Goleta, where they began a journey into study of Theosophy, a theology which would guide Jon throughout the balance of his life.

New to the central coast Jon first made his way operating heavy farm equipment in the Santa Inez Valley and later writing software in the development of optical character recognition systems. At home Jon gloried in the outdoors, riding motorcycles, and exploring the county in his Land-rover. Jon would set out with his young family, Ruth and Ananda, up into hidden spots of the High Sierras, creating memories of adventures and grand stories to tell. This is where Jon discovered his passion, his life work with the Santa Barbara County Flood Control, where he excelled for 26 years to the position of Senior Hydrologist. Jon was a founding member of the Santa Ynez River Hydrology Committee, he supervised the distribution of water from the Cachuma Project and the Cachuma Conservation Release Board, supporting the City of Santa Barbara, Carpinteria Valley, Goleta, and Montecito Water Districts. His aptitude with topology, software, and the physical geology inspired Jon to produce a large body of detailed data addressing many water issues in California, colleagues affectionately referred to Jon as "Mr Water Table".

Jon was an amazing story teller and poet. Extremely well read and knowledgeable in fiction, non-fiction, and science, Jon would wend away the hours with fascinating stories about such topics as earthquakes, great floods of history, famous dams, high mountains, or eating Pequin Chiles to prove himself to a young women named Ruth. Diligently Jon would read to his daughter and grandchildren. Jon's passion for music began with his mother, a violinist, and Jon played the instrument in his youth. He passed this on to his daughter Ananda and granddaughter Ayala, personally guiding them and practicing daily with them both. Jon was also an avid cyclist, making many solo trips throughout the western states. Over a summer, Jon took Ananda on a ten week cycling trip through England, Wales, Ireland, Scotland and Norway. And following retirement, Jon and Ruth cycled from the Pacific to the Atlantic, riding a tandem bicycle across the United States from Santa Barbara to an island on the coast of Maine. Jon inspired the desire to always see what was over the next hill and he always followed his own drummer. He was a rare soul who will be deeply missed by us all.