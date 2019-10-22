5/30/1941 - 8/29/2019
A graveside service will be held for Jon Washington at Carpinteria Cemetery on Wednesday, October 23, at noon. Jon grew up in Carp, graduated from Pepperdine, and made a career as a sports reporter in LA and in Rockford, IL. After retiring to Palm Springs, he re-connected with his roots, writing articles about Carpinteria in the 1940s & 1950s for the Carpinteria Valley Historical Society. He is survived by wife Jean of Palm Springs and sister Maggie Johnson of Santa Barbara. Gifts in Jon's memory may be made to the Carpinteria Valley Historical Society, 956 Maple Ave., Carpinteria, CA 93013.