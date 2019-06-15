Jonathon (Jon) Dean Avery, age 65, formerly of Santa Barbara, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 29, 2019.

Born in Bakersfield on June 03, 1953, he was the youngest son of Ted Avery and Margaret (Avery) Slater, step son of Gordon Slater, all of whom preceded him in death.

Jon attended elementary school through college in Bakersfield.

Jon raised his daughter as a single Dad during her early years; he felt it was important that she have a mother to help care for her. He married Sue Worley in 1977 - 1990. After divorcing, they remained friends, and she stayed close to the family, until she preceded him in death.

Jon had a lengthy career with Vons Grocery, eventually transferring, with the company to Santa Barbara making his home there for many years, until his retirement in 2015.

Upon retiring, Jon moved to Colorado, and then to Georgia to be with his daughter, son-in-law, and granddaughter, who lovingly, nurtured and cared for him throughout his life.

Jon leaves behind his older brother Ted Avery, daughter, Christy (Avery) Gremer, her husband, Jeff Gremer, granddaughter, Ashley (Gremer) Duvall, great grandson, Lawson Duvall, step daughter, Ricci Starr, and friend of many years, Patti Green, along with many extended family and friends.

A toast for family and friends to celebrate his life will be held on Friday, June 21, 2019, at Harry's Plaza Cafe, the Ranchero Room (Santa Barbara) at 5pm.

Jon always enjoyed a fun adventure, spending time at the beach, and an occasional (always lucky) visit to the casinos. His greatest pride and joys were his daughter and granddaughter.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara.