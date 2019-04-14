Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jonathon James Tozer.

6/26/1988 - 2/20/2019

With unimaginable pain and deep, deep sorrow, we make known the untimely passing away of our most beloved son, brother, family member and friend, Jonathon James Tozer, at age 30, on February 20th, 2019 in San Luis Obispo County.

Jonathon is forever missed by his mother, Joan Tozer Leader, his brothers, Isaac Tozer and David Tozer, his bonus dad, David Leader, his sister in law, Meghan Tozer, his niece, Amie Tozer, his aunt, Kim Tozer McLaughlin, his bonus brother, Andrew Leader, and the many other family members and friends he had acquired during his all too short lifetime.

He is predeceased by his father, Lee Tozer and his grandfather James Tozer.

Jonathon was born and grew up in Santa Barbara, CA, attending Monte Vista Elementary School, La Colina Jr High and San Marcos High Schools. He went on to study at Cal Poly State University earning his Bachelors of Science degree in Wine and Viticulture. After graduation, he traveled the world following his winemaking passion.

Those who knew Jonathon, will remember how he loved adventure, surfing, nature, sports, Kobe his dog, and, most definitely, his family and friends. Jonathon had contagious energy, a very adventurous spirit and terrific zeal to make a difference in the world. He had a friendly way about him, and would light up the room upon his arrival, energizing any situation. He made people feel loved and comfortable; always offering that big, warm smile he had.

Jonathon, we love you so much and will forever miss you more than there are words. God loaned you to us for a short season and now He has called you back. You have taught us all so much about life and living. Through tear filled eyes and broken hearts, we see you exuberantly surfing in those celestial clouds; having new heavenly adventures every day, all with that big smile of yours and right next to God himself. Death is really just the beginning.

Jonathon, go play with the angels!

Come join us for "Jonathon's Celebration of Life" Saturday, April 20th at 5pm. There will be a PaddleOut, dinner and a chance to honor Jonathon with your memories and love. Location: Chase Palm Park Center, 236 East Cabrillo Boulevard, Santa Barbara, CA 93101

RSVP by email to: [email protected]

In lieu of flowers, we request donations be sent to : Lifestyles, P.O. Box 2971, Paso Robles, CA 93447, www.lifestylesrecoverycenter.org