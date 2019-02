Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Josef Schwaiger.

In Memory

JOSEF SCHWAIGER

May 24, 1927 - February 9, 2016

It's been 3 years. Although we are apart,

your spirit lives with us and you are truly

missed but not forgotten and will be forever

in our hearts. "We love you. "

Always Loved

Wife Rosita

Henson and Janis family

Relatives and Friends