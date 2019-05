In Memory

JOSEF SCHWAIGER

May 24, 1927 - February 9, 2016

HAPPY BIRTHDAY "JOE"

You may be gone from our sight, but your spirit lives with us. It is only natural to think of your Birthday, you brought happiness, laughter, joy, fun and warmth to so many. Every single day your joyful memories will be forever in our hearts. "We love you."

Always Loved

Wife Rosita

Henson and Janis family

Relatives and Friends