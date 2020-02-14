Joseph John Andrach died unexpectedly at home on January 14, 2020 in Santa Barbara, CA at the age of 76.

Joe is survived by his sister, Diane Garcia, brothers Peter Andrach, Teddy Andrach and Wayne Andrach along with several nieces and nephews.

Joe was born on October 2, 1943 in Santa Barbara, CA to Peter and Lena Andrach. Joe enjoyed his career as a butcher and spent his time doing what he loved most; fishing, hunting and making the best jerky! He was incredibly generous, always willing to help a friend or family member and could make anyone laugh. He will be missed by all who knew him.