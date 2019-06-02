May 27, 1965 - May 27, 2019

Beloved captain, friend, son, brother, artist, gardener, guitar player passed away from a sudden illness with his parents by his side. Kyle was raised in Lufkin, TX in a loving home and was the eldest of 3 boys. He moved to Santa Barbara, CA in 1988 and started his sailing career with Sunset Kidd Sailing Charters. From there he became 1st Officer of the Santa Barbara Channel Cat, a luxurious 85 foot catamaran. He also taught sailing lessons in the harbor. He was living his dream and loved by all that knew him. Kyle was a kind, generous, soul with a huge heart and beautiful smile that will never be forgotten.

He is survived by his dearest friend Sharon Miller; parents Joe and Sandra Varga of Lufkin,TX; brother Keith and sister in law Beverly of Georgetown, TX; brother Scott and sister in law Richann of Lawton, OK; nephew Russell Varga and nieces Paige and Maddie Varga.

A Celebration of Life will be held at sea, date still to be determined.