Joseph Lee Lemons passed away at Cottage Hospital on March 7, 2019 at the age of 82 after a period of failing health. He was born in Fillmore, California on November 24, 1936 to Walter and Leatrice Lemons. The oldest of four brothers including Garlan Lemons (deceased), Vernon Lemons (Sally) and Randy Lemons (Barbara).

He lived and went to school in Fillmore. In high school he played every sport - football, basketball, baseball and track. When he was a senior his basketball team made it all the way to the CIF semi-finals. He was a straight A student and was voted Junior and Senior Class President. He graduated in 1954.

After high school he attended Fullerton Junior College and then UCSB where he met his future wife, Diane Odell, on a blind date in 1961. Joe and Diane were married on April 7, 1963, in Glendale, California. They lived briefly in Ventura where their oldest son, Gary, was born in 1965, followed by their daughter, Kristen, in 1966. They moved to Goleta where their youngest son, David, was born in 1970.

Joe worked for Santa Barbara Bank and Trust for 28 years as Branch Manager at the Fairview Office and later as Senior Vice President for all the local branches. He retired from SBBT in 1994 and enjoyed many years of golf, traveling, and family activities. He never missed his morning crossword puzzle. He loved cooking his special tacos for his family. He was also involved in volunteer work with United Way, Boys Club, Lion's Club and all of his children's activities. He loved family fishing trips to Mammoth, traveling to Hawaii, and watching his grandchildren compete in various sports.

He particularly loved and enjoyed his family of three children, Gary Lemons, Kristen Snyder (Bill)and David Lemons (Lulu). He also had seven grandchildren: Matt Snyder (Elena), Joseph Lemons (Brianna), Ashlee Hellewell (Reade), Joshua Lemons (deceased), Derek Snyder (Heidi), Amanda Snyder, Jessica Snyder. He was recently blessed with a great grandson, Bentley Hellewell.

His family and friends will miss his gentle spirit and pearls of wisdom. His "Celebration of Life" will be held Saturday, March 30th from 1-3 in the Frog Bar and Grill at Glen Annie Golf Course in Goleta. Donations can be made to the Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital Foundation or the Santa Barbara Scholarship Foundation.