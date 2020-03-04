Joseph William Harkins was born February 6, 1951 in Minneapolis, MN to William and Alice Harkins. He passed away just before sunrise on February 12, 2020. Joe was preceded in death by his father and mother, and is survived by a long list of family who loved him: his partner Brenda Peter, stepdaughter Samantha Pursell, son-in-law David Pursell, grandkids Callahan and Remy; his sisters Randi Haines and Kari Daane, brothers-in-law Clark Haines and Peter Daane; nieces and nephews Jeremy Gardner, Kelly Bornheimer, William Daane, Alice O'Brien, and Sarah Daane; great-nieces and nephews Avery, Cooper, Cora, Hudson, Cashton, Bennett, and Jackson.

A Kansas boy growing up, California quickly won Joe over when he fell in love with Lake Tahoe, though it was Santa Barbara Joe would consider home for almost 50 years. Joe graduated from Kansas State University then made his way out to California where he would make a temporary career as a self-described "Automotive Relocation Technician" (aka valet) before ending up at UCSB. Starting out in Parking Services, he eventually settled at Environmental Health and Safety where his strong work ethic helped him through the ranks until he retired as the campus Fire Marshal. Joe will be remembered as an avid adventurer, nature fanatic, curious wordsmith, and passionate music lover. He was loved by his friends and family for his carefree and goofy sense of humor as well as his driven compassion for others.

A memorial service celebrating Joe will be held on Saturday, March 21st at 11:30am at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Goleta, CA. In lieu of flowers his family asks that donations be made to the Santa Barbara Botanic Gardens in Joe's honor.