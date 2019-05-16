Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Josephine Pacelli. View Sign Service Information Funeral Mass 10:00 AM Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church Montecito , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our mother, Josephine Pacelli, on Friday, April 19, at the age of 96. She is survived by sister Florence Nalezny (93), son James (Gloria) Pacelli, daughter Rosanne (Henry) Van Wingerden, five grandchildren and eleven beautiful great-grandchildren. Josephine was born in Chicago to Prospero and Rose Muliere on December 25, 1922, the third of seven children. With husband Vincent and their three children, they moved to Carpinteria in 1963. Josephine led a full and happy life there for many years. Her later years were spent at Valle Verde Senior Living Community in Santa Barbara. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Vincent and youngest son Robert, her parents and five siblings. She was "Josie, Mom, Gigi, little grandma" to those who knew and loved her. She will be missed by all of us. The family would like to thank Dr. Robert Byers for the loving care he gave to Josephine for so many years. Also we thank the staff at Valle Verde and the hospice team who made her final months comfortable and peaceful. A funeral mass celebration will be held at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Montecito at 10 AM on May 20. Burial will follow at Carpinteria Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of Santa Barbara, Inc.

