Josephine T. "Jo" Sanchez

Service Information
Funeral Mass
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Cross Church
1740 Cliff Drive
Santa Barbara, CA
Interment
Following Services
Calvary Cemetery
199 N Hope Avenue
Santa Barbara, CA
Obituary
Josephine T. Sanchez (Jo), beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away peacefully in her home on October 3, 2019 at the age of 90. Jo was born on May 19, 1929 and lived in Santa Barbara most of her life. She was married to George Sanchez, Jr. for 23 years, and is survived by her three children, Linda Jo Playman, George Sanchez, III (Kristie), and Gary Allen Sanchez, as well as her grandson Andrew Playman, Jr. (Becky) and her two great-grandchildren, Eva Rose and Van Allan Playman.

A mass will be held on Friday, October 18 at 10:00 a.m. at Holy-Cross Catholic Church followed by interment at Calvary Cemetery.
Published in The Santa Barbara News-Press Online Edition from Oct. 15 to Oct. 19, 2019
