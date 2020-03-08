Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joyce Cruickshank. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Born in Ventura Ca. October 13, 1928. Joyce graduated from Nordoff High School in Ojai, Ca. and married her high school sweetheart, Jack Cruickshank, on Aug. 10, 1946 in the chapel of the old Presbyterian Church on Anapamu St. during the week of Fiesta. A good time was had by all as everyone went street dancing afterwards. Joyce and Jack were married for 58 years. With the exception of a few years spent in Ventura, Joyce lived in Santa Barbara for 62 years .

Joyce and Jack enjoyed many years of fishing in and around June Lake, Ca with family. After Jack retired, they traveled throughout the US and Canada.

Joyce was proud that her heritage as an American dated back to 1641 when her ancestor arrived in Jamestown, Va. from England. All animals held a special place in her heart (especially her cat Winston). She liked to garden and visit with friends. Reading a good book was one of her favorite pastimes. She enjoyed her grandchildren and following their progress.

Joyce supported numerous charities and always doing the "right thing". Please provide any donations to her favorite, Gateway Center Drive, Clarksburg MD. 20871.

Joyce is survived by her son Dana Cruickshank, her daughter Lori Courson, grandson Paxton Fultz and granddaughter Adison Courson.

