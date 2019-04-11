Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joyce Mary Lastra.

Died on Saturday, April 6, 2019 in Buellton, CA of natural causes. She is preceded in death by her husband Joe in 2001. Joyce is survived by her three children and their spouses. Joe (Cheryl) Lastra; Rick (Maho) Lastra; and Steve (Margaret) Lastra. Joyce is also survived by seven grandchildren and three great-grand children.

A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, April 12, 2019 at the Crossroads Church, 236 La Lata Drive, Buellton, CA, at 2:00 p.m.

Arrangements entrusted to Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels.