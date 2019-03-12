Juan Escobar passed away in the early morning of March 5, 2019 at the young age of 71. His son Armando Escobar was by his side. He is survived by his 2 children Armando Escobar and his daughter Lori Escobar-Pelaez. As well as his grandchildren Jonathan and Izabella Pelaez. He is also survived by his brothers and sisters, Juan has numerous nieces and nephews that have been by his side during his illness. Juan is proceeded in death by his beloved wife Theresa Escobar. Juan came to the United States as a young man where he worked in the fields, as a cook and then he found his love as a gardener. He worked at Dos Pueblos High school as the head gardener for 19 years. Juan met the love his life, his wife Theresa on a blind date that was set up by her sister and that was all he needed to fall madly in love with her. They married 2 months later and proceeded to build their life together. Juan enjoyed gardening and having family over for barbecues. When people came over, they often would admire his garden and all the fruit he had. People would often ask his advice on how to grow plants and trees. He always had helpful advice for everyone. During his retirement he took care of his grand children and he enjoyed working in his garden. He loved planting tomatoes, strawberries, various chili's and his beloved orange and tangerine trees. Services will be as followed: viewing Wednesday March 13, 2019 at Welch-Ryce-Haider 15 E Sola St. from 5-7pm. Mass at Our Lady of Sorrow 21 E Sola St., Thursday, March 14, 2019 at 10am followed by the burial at Calvary Cemetery 199 N Hope Ave.