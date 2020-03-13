November 19, 1939 – March 11, 2020

Judi Anderson of Montecito passed away after courageously fighting cancer for 10 years. Judi was born on Long Island, NY, grew up in Chicago and St. Louis. She graduated Cum Laude from Drury University where she was President of the Kappa Delta sorority. She received her Masters degree in clinical psychology from Purdue University. In 1963 she moved to Los Angeles and began her career at The House Ear Institute.

In 1972 Judi married the love of her life, Larry Anderson. They enjoyed 48 magical years traveling the world. Their first adventure was an extensive honeymoon in South America, visiting 7 countries. In 1985 Larry and Judi moved to Santa Barbara. Her favorite jobs were Director of Development for both the Santa Barbara Zoo and Ensemble Theater Company.

Judi graciously gave her time and talent to The Girl Scouts of America, advisor for Kappa Delta House at UCSB, docent at the zoo and past president of The Friends of Montecito Library.

Judi's great passions were travel, photography and writing, which combined with her exquisitely curious mind, she was constantly learning. She lived her life with enthusiasm, grace, joy and a kindness for everyone.

Judi is survived by her husband, Larry; brother and sister-in-law, Chris and Anita Anderson, sister and brother-in-law, Brooke Anderson and Randy Ferguson, niece Ashley (Kevin) Wyatt, nephew Court Young (Liz), grand nieces and nephews and her cousins David, Michael and Neil of New Zealand.

With great appreciation, the family wishes to thank the staff at the Ridley-Tree Cancer Center for their years of care, love and support.

A celebration of Judi's life will take place later in the Spring.