Julie Ann (Ratzlaff) Drefke died peacefully surrounded by family and friends in Santa Barbara, CA on October 9, 2019 at the age of 48. May God's love surround her as much as she shared his divine love with this world.

Those left to cherish her memory are her parents, Leonard and Helen Draschil and Sam and Jeri Ratzlaff, siblings Jonathan, Peter, Mark, Amy, Holly, Janie, Faith, Kaylen, and Kristi and niece Julianna, as well as extended family and numerous friends.

Julie was born on August 16, 1971 in Springfield Missouri. She graduated from Missouri State University in 1993 with a degree in Accounting. After graduation she moved to California where she completed her MBA at Pepperdine University. After working in the accounting field, Julie became a CPA and worked at numerous companies.

Besides spending time with family and friends, Julie was a generous individual who loved volunteering and who was passionate about rescuing dogs. She was an active and dedicated member of the Illinois Rescue Malamute Association where she adopted her dogs, Sable, Timber and Athena. She was an angel when encouraging cancer patients and interacting with the homeless at the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission. Julie also enjoyed traveling. She was happiest surrounded by the breathtaking beauty of Italy. Julie was an inspiration to those that met her and had a bright and energetic personality. She touched many lives with her generosity and her passion for life. Julie loved and lived every moment she was given to the fullest, neither hard times nor cancer would rob her of who she was. Nothing can ever dull the bright light that lived within Julie's beautiful spirit.