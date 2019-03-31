Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Julie Therese Alexander.

Julie Therese Alexander passed away in the early morning on Tuesday, March 26, 2019.

Julie was born on November 10, 1970 in Scottsdale, AZ, to Roy Alexander and Therese Lemos Alexander. The Family relocated to the Santa Ynez Valley in 1971 where Julie was active in community activities as well as modeling in Santa Barbara at the LaBelle Model Talent Agency as a youth. Julie attended Jonata Elementary as well as Solvang Elementary schools before graduating from Santa Ynez Union High School in 1989. She traveled abroad after high school.

She received her Associate of Arts degree from Allan Hancock College while working in her family's various businesses. Julie later graduated from the University of Phoenix with a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration in 2006. She went on to work for several businesses in the Santa Ynez Valley supporting their accounting efforts.

Julie's true passion was for her children, Nicolas Anthony Robles, born June 3, 1998, and Isabella Therese Robles born July 12, 2001. She served on several boards and committees supporting Nicolas and Isabella's activities growing up.

Julie is survived by her Father, Roy Alexander of Houston, TX; her Brother, Jason Alexander of Villa Park, CA; her children Nicolas Robles and Isabella Robles of Lompoc, CA and a large extended family. She was preceded in death by her mother.

Services will be held at 11:00am on Tuesday, April 2 at Old Mission Santa Ines with a Celebration of Life ceremony following at the Flying Flags Campground Pavilion room.

