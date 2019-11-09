1933 - 2019

June Pearl Ruiz peacefully passed away at home on the evening of October 21st. After a lengthy illness, June moved on surrounded by her children. Born to parents Jose Carmen Ruiz and Pearl Elizabeth Ruiz (Beraldo), Pinky and Pearl to all who knew them, June was a 9th generation native of Santa Barbara.

June is preceded in death by her granddaughter Alexis Nagle and son-in-law Ronald Shahan. She is survived by sisters, Joanne Foley, and Mary Fowle (Danny) and by her children, Donald Charles- Buster (Alex), Joseph Carmen (Diane), Kathryn Louise Nagle (Joenagle), Theresa Joanne Shahan, David Christian (Suzanne), Mia Marie and Donna Kay. Along with June's grandchildren, Kyle Greco (Gigi) Joseph Jr., Lily (Wendy), Daniel, Steven, Jason, Leah, Violet and great-grandchildren, Pearl, Emilia, Lola, Joshua, Presily, Isaac, Audrey and Christopher. Nieces and nephews include Valerie Roses (Joaquin), Mary Perry (Kevin), Jennifer Doss (Sam), Edward Foley (Julie), Craig Foley, David Davis and Aaron Lipke. Many degrees of cousins are also left behind to grieve our loss, in addition to the numerous global exchange students that to this day consider June, their American Mother, Hide, Yasue, Daisy, etc.

June graduated from St Josephs Catholic Nursing College in San Francisco with her R.N. degree. While attending school in San Fransisco, she spent her free time with cousins Lilian, Luther and Donald Daniels and Lawrence and Danial Tracy.

June returned to Santa Barbara and started her nursing career at St Francis Hospital E.R. Then for 17 years she helped establish and run the orthopedic clinic at the UCSB student health center. During her time at UCSB June continued her education at UCSF and Brigham Young University earning her Nurse Practitioners license. She also worked at the Isla Vista free clinic, Memorial Rehabilitation Center, Planned Parenthood and finished her career after serving ten years as head of Student Health Services at Westmont College.

June was also a world traveler. Somehow, between raising six kids by herself, working full-time to do so and continuing her education, she found time to visit numerous countries on six continents. June Pearl Ruiz was a beautiful woman, inside and out and was always generous with her time, heart and kindness. She seemed to parent many children and teens that were not biologically her own and that are still today part of our family. Her motto being, "There's always enough to share with others."

June's home, the Covington House, was always ground central and a safe house for many neighborhood kids and family friends, all were welcome. After retirement June continued the open door policy. Many of her foreign exchange students consider the Covington House their American home, some staying on long after graduation and becoming part of an amazing extended family.

Special thanks to: Hospice, Senior Planning, Ridley Tree Cancer Center, & Dr. Julie Taguchi. An extra special thank you to the wonderful angels from senior planning, Lupe, Flo, Salina, Elda, April among others.

A Rosary will be held at Welch-Ryce-Haider Chapel, November 21st, 7:00 p.m. Mass will be held at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church at 10:00 a.m. November 22, 2019