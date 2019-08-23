Karen took her leave from us in the midnight hour of July 24, 2019. She was surrounded by family and friends and she was peaceful.

This enigmatic, beautiful and intelligent woman was a true artisan and Santa Barbara native. She loved the ocean, music and finding tranquility taking walks on the beach with her dogs. She spent her time quilting, drawing and doing crossword puzzles.

She is survived by her Mother Carolyn, brothers Robbie (Scotti) and Brett (Shannon), daughter Lindsey, nieces, a nephew and a granddaughter Lily.

Greeting her in the next life are husband's Dennis (Mac) Macintyre, Gary Beaudette and Father Perry.

A celebration of life will be held on November 9th at Leadbetter Beach at 1pm. In lieu of flowers the family asks that you make donations to Serenity House or Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara in Karen's name.