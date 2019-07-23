Karl was born June 18, 1938 in East Prussia. He was on the refugee trail 2 days in 1945, transported by cattle car 30 hours, shipped by boat to Denmark and confined at a refugee camp for 3 years. He went to England in 1948 attending Princess Alice School. Karl returned to Germany in 1950 where he finished school and earned his journeyman papers in radio and TV repair. Karl came to the USA in 1957 at the age of 18 1/2. He worked one year at H.T. Bennett, 8 years for Development and Research at VARO, 30 years at Hughes Aircraft/ Santa Barbara Research Center. Karl retired in 1994. In his words: "It's been a good run."

Karl leaves behind a loving wife, Ele, of 59 years, 4 great "kids", Tony and Tessi Martinez and Victor and Grace Neumann, a brother Wolfang Neumann of Mainz Germany and a sister Rita Brown, of Las Cruces, New Mexico along with a number of nieces, nephews and many GREAT friends.

Service will be held at Emanuel Lutheran Church, 3721 Modoc Road in Santa Barbara on Friday, July 26th at 2:30. A Celebration of Life will immediately follow in the church hall.