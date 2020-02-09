Karl William Graham, Jr., 85 passed away February 2, 2020 surrounded by his family. Born Nov. 3, 1934 in Santa Barbara, Ca. graduated from Santa Barbara HS class of 1952. He married Patricia Patton the following year and had 3 children they raised together. He worked for Penfield & Smith Civil Engineers for 35 years as a land surveyor, retired in 1986 and moved to Shingletown Ca. until his wife Patricia passed away in 2012.

Karl enjoyed working outside on his 5 acres during retirement. He was a lover of bowling, telling stories of his childhood and many places he surveyed in the Santa Barbara Co., and reciting numerous poems.

He is survived by his 3 children: Mike Graham (Martha), Karla McLean (Bruce), Karen Armas (Paul), 6 grandchildren Michael Graham, Melissa Zakhar (Curtis) Anthony McLean (Sarah), Zach McLean, Taylor McLean and Jacquelyn Armas, and 5 great granddaughters, Abigale, McKenzie, Roxanne, Claire and Molly.

GRAVESIDE SERVICE

Will be held Saturday February 15, 2020 at noon at Calvary Cemetery, 199 North Hope Avenue, Santa Barbara, CA

In lieu of flowers please send donations in memory of Karl Graham to:

Crohn's & Colitis Foundation: https://www.crohnscolitisfoundation.org/donate/honors-and-memorials

Arrangements by McDermott-Crockett Mortuary