10/16/1925 - 9/20/2019

Irene passed away in her beloved Santa Barbara on 9/20/2019.

Born in Stilwell, OK, her parents moved to Orcutt / Santa Maria in 1933. Irene graduated from Santa Maria High School in 1943.

In June 1945 Irene and Robert F. Mason of Santa Maria were married and moved to Santa Barbara where their first 2 children were born. In 1953 they moved to Hermosa Beach where their 3rd child was born and lived there while Bob was a flight controller at LAX. Upon his retirement they spent a couple years in Running Springs before returning to Santa Barbara to stay in 1976.

Irene's zest for life kept her busy. She was an active member of the Santa Barbara Women's Club for 37 years, serving in various positions. She was a docent for the SB Historical Museum, giving tours of the Fernald Mansion, and was a member of the SB Little Gardens Club for many years. Other interests included doing the daily crossword puzzle, a weekly bridge group, quilting (of which she made many beautiful ones), prolific reading from an ever-growing library, gardening, exploring garage sales for treasures, going to the movies and enjoying a glass of wine! She was always positive, stating "what good does it do to worry?"

Irene was predeceased by Bob, who passed away in June 2001, days shy of their 56th anniversary. She is survived by her 3 children Roger Mason, Roxane Norman (Roy) and Renee McLean (BJ); 3 grandsons Cameron Mason, Ross Norman (Melanie), and Todd Norman (Becca), as well as 4 great-grand children Hadley and Everett Norman, and August and Beau Norman; and son-in-law Roy McLean.

Thank you to the staff and care givers at Alexander Gardens Assisted Living where Irene resided for the past 4 years.

A memorial service will be held on 10/18/19 at 2:00 p.m. at the Santa Barbara Cemetery. The family requests that no flowers be sent.