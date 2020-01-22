103, of Santa Barbara, CA passed away on January 16, 2020.

Etta Kathryn Minikin was born December 2, 1916 to Gladys and Ralph Mentzer in Aurthur, IL. At 2 years of age, her father died in the 1918 influenza epidemic. Her mother married Heber Davis in 1920 and the family moved to Bakersfield, CA. In 1930, the family moved to Ventura where Kathryn attended Ventura High School, graduating in 1935. She went on to attend Ventura Junior College where she received a Associate of Arts degree.

After graduation, she worked at the Department of Motor Vehicles in Ventura. In 1938 Kathryn started working at the Camarillo State Hospital as a medical secretary. In 1956 Kathryn married Thodore Anderson. Mr. Anderson passed away in 1962.

In 1964 Kathryn married William C. Minikin of Santa Barbara, CA. Kathryn transferred to the Santa Barbara branch office of the Camarillo State Hospital where she worked until her retirement in 1979.

After retirement, Kathryn and Bill enjoyed cruises, cross-country trips in their trailer and boating.

Kathryn was active in the following organizations: Eta Lambda Chapter of Kappa Delta Phi (Professional and Business Women's Sorority), Santa Barbara Woman's Club, Daughters of the American Revolution, Santa Barbara Scottish Society, Santa Barbara Elks Club and the Elks Caravaners RV Group. She was a charter member of Trinity Baptist Church in Santa Barbara.

Her hobbies included photography, doll and clown collecting, music boxes and Teddy Bears.

Kathryn is survived by her sister, Ethel Dornfeldt; her nephew and nieces Kathy Dail, David Bowrin and his spouse Teresa, Donna Bowrin-Marsh and her spouse Douglas, and Barbara Kinney and her spouse Thom. She is also survived by many great-nephews and nieces.

In honor of her life, the funeral service will be held at 10:30am on January 24, 2020 at Welch Ryce Haider 15 E Sola St, Santa Barbara, CA 93101 with burial service at Goleta Cemetery, 44 S San Antonio Rd, Santa Barbara, CA 93110. Viewing will be available 9am - 5pm at Welch Ryce Haider 15 E Sola St, Santa Barbara, CA 93101.