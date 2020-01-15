Mrs. Kathryn Alma Mendesh (90) of Santa Barbara, CA. passed away peacefully with her loved ones at her bedside after a brief illness on December 23rd 2019 at Cottage Hospital, Santa Barbara CA. Kathryn was born to Frank and Alma Thebarge on February 14th 1929 in Duluth, Minnesota. Upon graduation from Denfeld High School in Duluth, she worked as a bookkeeper for various companies, all while helping to support her husband of 60 years, Anthony N Mendesh MD while he attended medical school. Kathryn lived with her husband Anthony, and their three children, Jeanmarie, Patricia, and Anthony Jr. in Duluth MN until 1981, relocating to Santa Barbara, California.

Her children would say that Kathryn was the best mother anyone could ever ask for. She was always there to listen, provide comfort, and offer her wisdom and guidance. She was also an amazing role model, full of grace, elegance, compassion, patience and kindness. As a devout Catholic, her spiritual life and love of our Lord was paramount in her life.

Her survivors include her husband, Anthony N. Mendesh MD, daughter Jeanmarie Mendesh (Robert Portmann) daughter Patricia Ann Mendesh, daughter in-law Kelly (Stout) Mendesh and grand-daughter Lucy Mendesh. She was preceded in death by her beloved son Anthony G. Mendesh, her sister Bernice Eugenis, sister Lorraine Robitalle, sister Marjorie Kobus, brother Francis Thebarge, and brother Leroy Thebarge. She also remembered lovingly by many nieces and nephews.

A funeral mass will be held February 1st 2020 at 10am at Saint Raphael's Church in Goleta CA. A Rosary will be said the night before, January 31st at 7pm at Saint Raphael's Church. A private interment will be held on a later date at Goleta Valley Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made in her name to Pro-Life Santa Barbara, , or the Monastery of Poor Clares of Santa Barbara.