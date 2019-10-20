Ken was born on March 13, 1940, he died peacefully in his sleep on August 28, 2019. At age 4 he was orphaned and sent to live in a Utica, New York Masonic home. After graduating from high school he moved to Santa Barbara and married Margaret Ruiz.

In 1965, Ken graduated from Cal State Long Beach and began his career at the County of Santa Barbara. In 1986, he was elected County Clerk Recorder-Assessor and retired after 37 years of service. Ken served as President of Santa Barbara Host Lions Club, President of the County Clerks Association of California, and an Executive Board Member of Old Spanish Days. He was active with Downtown Boys and Girls Club, Hispanic Achievement Council and League of Women Voters. He received the First Annual Spirit of Democracy Award from Secretary of State, March Fong Eu.

Ken was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Helen, his brothers, Charles, Robert, and James, and his former wife, Margaret. He is survived by his children, Melissa Peter (Rick), Matthew Pettit, and Elizabeth Palme (Chris), grandsons Bijan and Leif Palme, granddaughter, Delaney Peter, longtime friend, Nancy Dockum and his nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, October 26 at 12:00pm at Kiwanis Meadows in Tuckers Grove, casual attire encouraged. We'd like to extend a special thank you to Bob Geis for his endless support and assistance. Arrangements entrusted to Pueblo Del Rey Funeral Services.