Ken passed away peacefully on the morning of March 2, 2019. He was a kind, generous, and loving man who lived his life by the Golden Rule. He will be greatly missed by all those who loved him.

Ken was born in Seattle, Washington, on September 24, 1944. He was the second of five brothers born to Norma and Phillip Skiff. He graduated from Oak Harbor High School in 1963, where he was a varsity football letterman with his brother Gary.

Being in a Navy family, Ken traveled extensively in his young life, living in Puerto Rico, Hawaii, and Morocco, North Africa. After high school, Ken joined the Air Force and served in Alaska.

Ken was a maintenance manager in Santa Barbara where he raised his family. He was a gifted artist, an animal lover, and a voracious reader. His favorite pastime was doing anything with family. He will be remembered for his unconditional love and his ability to listen.

Ken is survived by his loving wife, Gina Bifano, his four children Verna Kilic, son-in-law Attila Kilic, Scott, Milana, Giovanni, grandchildren Erol, Hatice, Kevin, brothers Gary, Brad, Elton, Jim, brothers-in-law, sisters- in-law, and a large extended family.

The family wishes to thank his doctors, especially Marta Sovilj, M.D. and Michael Omlid, M.D., for their professional and compassionate care. We extend our heartfelt gratitude, as well, to Mrs. Eve Murphy and her entire staff at Cliff View Terrace for their tender and loving care.

"Those who have given of themselves to others, live forever within the hearts of those they?ve touched."

Per his wishes, there will be no services.