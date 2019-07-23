August 17, 1955 - July 3, 2019

Kenny passed away unexpectedly on July 3, 2019. He was born in Lompoc, CA and raised in Santa Barbara. Kenny attended Hope School, La Cumbre Jr High and Santa Barbara High Schools. He spent most of his free time as a youth fishing and working on sport fishing boats at the Santa Barbara Harbor and in later years at the Ventura Harbor.

In his early 20's he moved to Hawaii and spent most of the next 30 years there. All his life he loved the ocean.

Kenny is survived by his mother Jackie Williams, daughter Talia Ulu, brothers Kent (Deborah), Tony (Nancy), Norman (Denise), sisters Vonnie Razo (Steve), Cindy Covarrubias (Bill) and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father Glenn Williams, brother Mark, nephew Eric Razo and niece Britton Vining.

A private memorial will be held in the near future.