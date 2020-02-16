A memorial service and celebration of life for Kenneth Larson has been planned for Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 1PM. Kenneth Larson passed away suddenly on August 10, 2019.

A memorial service will be held at 1PM in the sanctuary of Shoreline Church at 935 San Andres Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93101. Immediately following the memorial service there will be a reception and celebration of life in the Shoreline Fellowship Hall.

We will have an open microphone at the reception for anyone who would like to share memories of Ken. Ken served in the US Navy aboard the USS Midway. He graduated from Westmont College and USC. He taught history at Dos Pueblos High School from the 1970s until the early 2000s. Ken was also a member of Grace Church from the 1960s until moving to Texas in 2013.