Kristopher Kent Hill, an actor and artist best known for his roles on Roseanne, Webster, The Wonder Years, the Golden Girls, Full House and numerous films including Defending Your Life and The Gifted One, passed away on June 22nd, 2019. He was 41 years old. Kristopher was born to Carol and Kurt Hill of Newhall, California on August 3d, 1977 and brought joy and happiness to the many friends and family who loved him. He is survived by his father Kurt and his two brothers Bill and Craig. A tribute will be held for him at Jimboz Lounge on October 6th at 12PM.