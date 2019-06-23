In Memory

KYMANI ROGER MEIJER-COLE

June 9th, 1994 - June 23th, 2016

My sweet son Kymani:

Thank you for gracing our lives with your presence, though unfair it ended too soon. You always shared your love, loyalty, inner and outer beauty, chivalrous nature and kind heart with all who were blessed to know you.

I'm so grateful to you for the time we shared. How amazing to experience true deep unconditional love. I chose your name Kymani because it means "adventurous traveler" and we traveled the world together enjoying many adventures that I now treasure as a plethora of precious memories - my best friend, my travel buddy, my adventurer.

I think of you and miss you every moment of every day. You will forever live on in my heart - my greatest gift in life. Yet I?m not the only one, because the amazing young man you are will continue to live on as the greatest gift in life- the gift of life for the many people who were blessed to be the recipients of your organ donation.

All my love, all my life,

Mom