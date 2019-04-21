Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for L. Dale Clark.

Dale Clark passed away on March 8, 2019, with his wife, Margie, at his side. A fourth generation Californian proud of his pioneer roots, Dale was born in Modesto November 10, 1943. A "military brat", Dale lived before and during the Korean War era in Occupied Japan, and later in England, where bombed out buildings and food shortages made strong impressions.

Dale's interests were many. He liked to work with his hands, make things, solve problems. He enjoyed travel, whether camping in the mountains or touring in Europe. He was a great lover of music, from country to classical. He had a deep knowledge of history, especially of World War II. He studied two foreign languages and continually picked up bits of others. He achieved a black belt in aikido -- after suffering quadruple bypass heart surgery. Dale had great affection for animals, particularly birds and cats.

Dale received his B.S., M.S. and Ph.D. degrees in Electrical Engineering at the University of California Santa Barbara. His career included positions at Boeing, Western Electric, Hughes, Sonatech, and Santa Barbara Research, but he worked longest at UCSB, where he retired after 26 years.

Dale was a man of integrity, great courage and a marvelous sense of humor. He was preceded in death by his father Dale Clark, Sr. (MIA 1944), his mother Alice, and stepfather Harry Morlan. He is survived by his wife, Margie, daughter Kristn Faubert (Brad), son Eric Clark, sister Jeannine Starbuck (Mark), and nieces and nephews. The family is grateful for the caring doctors at Sansum Clinic and UCLA Kidney Transplant Center who helped prolong Dale's life, especially Drs. Elder, Veale, Boyatt, Aragon, Erno Daniel (d.), and Edward Li.

A Celebration of Life service will be held Saturday, April 27, at 11:00 A.M. at Goleta Presbyterian Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to ASAP or SB Humane Society.