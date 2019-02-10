September 19th, 1942 - December 25th, 2018

Lawrence "Larry" Copeland was born in Milwaukie, WI and moved to California when he was 14. He served as a Naval SeaBee during the Vietnam conflict and was stationed at Port Hueneme and at Midway Island. Larry also worked in the food service industry since he was 16, retiring at the age of 61. Larry was the middle child of three and will be remember by his younger brother Mike.

Larry married his wife, Katrina in June 1976 and was the father to 4 children. Larry was known as a true family man and animal lover. He was honorable, caring and kind, and will be missed by all who knew him. Larry is survived by his wife Katrina, his children and grandchildren. The celebration of Larry's life will be held at Saint Joseph's Church in Carpinteria on Saturday March 2nd with a mass at 11:30 and a gathering immediately afterwards.

Arrangements entrusted to McDermott-Crockett Mortuary.