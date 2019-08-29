Larry Gordon Reece, 68, a long time resident of the Santa Ynez Valley passed away at his home on Tuesday, August 13, 2019. He was born on September 7, 1950 in Imperial, CA.

Larry worked along side his father, Al, making Al Reece and Son Construction one of the most respected and sought after construction companies in Santa Barbara County from the 1970?s through 1990?s. Aside from building over 300 custom homes and ranches in the Valley, a few of his most notable projects include: Hanberg Tower, Old Mill, Peterson Building and Pamela?s Cupboard.

Larry was a humble man who loved being at home rebuilding his 1970 GMC Truck. His sense of humor and down to earth demeanor were enjoyed by all who knew him well.

Larry is survived by his mother, Betty Reece; his son Michael Reece; his two daughters Melinda Heichberger and Keri (Brian) Butler, as well as many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Larry was preceded in death by his father, Al Reece, and his sister, Sandy Reece-Collins.