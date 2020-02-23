Born August 13, 1941 in Eureka, Kansas passed away February 17, 2020. Survived by wife of 48 years, Donna, daughter Candace (Dave) Aubin, Oregon, son Carey Blevins, Illinois, stepson Jeffrey Woolever of Santa Barbara. Grandsons Christopher Popp and Jeremiah Steinmann (mother Jody) and numerous other grandchildren. Predeceased by parents Russell and Ruth Blevins, son Craig Blevins and stepdaughter Mariann Steinmann..

Larry was raised in Imperial Valley, CA and moved to Santa Barbara in the 1960s. He was the original owner of Twin Barrels Tavern (now Creekside) and later worked as toolpusher/foreman on the offshore oil platforms until his retirement in 2007. He belonged to the SB Trail Riders for many years and dearly loved his country music. He and Donna traveled extensively throughout U.S., Mexico and Europe lovin' the cruise life..

He suffered for so many years with Parkinson's disease and is now at peace and without pain and frustration. He will be so missed by all who knew him. God bless you our love.

Services will be at Goleta Cemetery at 1:00 pm on Monday, February 24th followed by a gathering at the Creekside, 4444 Hollister Ave. Arrangements entrusted to Pueblo Del Rey Funeral Service.