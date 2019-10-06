Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

1959 – 2019 Laura Lee Frakes recently passed away in Los Angeles. Born in 1959 to George and Catherine Frakes, Laura grew up in Santa Barbara and attended local Monte Vista Elementary, La Colina Jr. High, and San Marcos High School. In her school years, she was active in sailing, swimming, and tennis but especially enjoyed art, music, horseback riding, and spending time with close friends. Laura graduated from Scripps College (Claremont) with a degree in History (and also played on the tennis team). While an undergraduate at Scripps, she studied for a semester at Oxford University. She then earned a Master's degree in Library Science at the University of Southern California and had a successful career as a professional librarian. Laura worked the last 31 years for the Los Angeles County Public Library System. She served at various times as director of the public libraries in Hawthorne, Culver City, Norwalk, and West Hollywood, and was active in the American Library Association. She was dedicated to the mission of the public library in helping all people and enjoyed serving clients and supporting her staff. A private person, Laura enjoyed reading, films, and travel. She also was devoted to her pets and to animals in general. Laura was passionate about social justice issues and was devoted to serving her union (SEIU). She is survived by her father George, brothers Jim (Liz) and Bob (Susan), two nephews (Chris and Alex) and two nieces (Hannah and Lili). Her family and friends will dearly miss her. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be given to local animal shelters or public libraries.

