December 3, 1930 – March 1, 2020

Laura Chapa, 89, has gone into the loving arms of our Lord on March 1, 2020. Laura was born in Weir, Kansas to Leonard and Mary Blake on December 3, 1930. She is survived by her four children (Mona Chapa of Arcata, California, Robert Chapa of Austin, Texas, Chris Chapa of Solvang, California, and Kathy Baker of Colorado Springs, Colorado), their father Bob Chapa, two daughters-in-law (Patty Chapa and Patti Gilmore-Chapa), and one son-in-law (Pat Baker), six grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren, and multiple nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her parents, her sisters Mary Mishler and Betty Smotherman, and brother Leonard (Bub) Blake.

Laura graduated from High School in Weir, Kansas, attended college in Kansas and Missouri and ultimately earned her Bachelor's Degree from the University of LaVerne in California. Laura's vast career ranged from working at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas to Vandenberg Air Force Base, California. She was a proud member of the American Business Women's Association and the Valley of the Flowers Half Century Club for many years. Laura was a resident of Lompoc, CA since 1973.

Laura insisted on living her life to the fullest, enjoying singing, traveling, line dancing, playing in a kazoo band, entertaining at a convalescent care center, parasailing, reading, completing cross-word puzzles, going to the gym, and researching genealogy. She was very involved in the First United Methodist Church as their Church Secretary and Lay Minister, and found her passion singing in the Church Choir. Many will remember her immense joy and gratitude for life evident through her constant positive spirit and humming. She was an avid lover of all things space, which ranged from Star Trek to witnessing multiple launches from VAFB and two Space Shuttle launches from the Kennedy Space Center.

Laura touched the lives of many throughout her 89 years, and will be greatly missed by family and friends.

The entire Chapa family is very grateful to the staff of Assisted Hospice Care for their compassionate care at the end of her life.

Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial service to be held at The First United Methodist Church on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at 12:30pm. The church is located at 925 North F Street, Lompoc, CA. A reception will follow in the Fellowship Hall. Flowers can be sent to the First United Methodist Church in honor of Laura Chapa. Contributions may be made in her name to the or .