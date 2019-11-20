Laurie Alcazar

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Laurie Alcazar.
Obituary
Send Flowers

In Loving Memory of

LAURIE ALCAZAR
December 6, 1951 – November 20, 2018

It's been one year since you were called home and while most say it gets easier with time your presence is one that's hard to let go. In the midst of our grief what we hold onto the most is how much you loved to give. Whether it was with a helping hand, or in the kitchen cooking, you always gave what you had no matter if it was a little or a lot. Thank you for teaching us that true happiness in life isn't about what you receive, but rather true happiness is about what you give to others. We will always miss you and love you, until we meet again.-Your Sister Liz
Published in The Santa Barbara News-Press Online Edition from Nov. 20 to Nov. 24, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.