In Loving Memory of

LAURIE ALCAZAR

December 6, 1951 – November 20, 2018

It's been one year since you were called home and while most say it gets easier with time your presence is one that's hard to let go. In the midst of our grief what we hold onto the most is how much you loved to give. Whether it was with a helping hand, or in the kitchen cooking, you always gave what you had no matter if it was a little or a lot. Thank you for teaching us that true happiness in life isn't about what you receive, but rather true happiness is about what you give to others. We will always miss you and love you, until we meet again.-Your Sister Liz