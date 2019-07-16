Heaven gained another angel, Lawrence (Larry) Wayne Torres, Jr. (51) passed away on Saturday July 6th surrounded by loved ones. He will be missed dearly by his loving and devoted family, parents Melinda and Larry Torres, Sr., sister Lea (Ramsey) Bashir, niece Skyla Bashir, and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Larry was a gentle and generous soul, he would always give and never expect anything in return. He loved fishing with family and friends and loved the outdoors and music. He will be remembered by his sly grin, and his witty humor that always gave people a good laugh.

A vigil will be held on Wednesday July 17th at St. Raphael's church at 7pm and a celebration of life will be held for Larry on Thursday July 18th at 1 pm at St. Raphael's church.