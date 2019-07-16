Lawrence (Larry) Torres Jr.

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lawrence (Larry) Torres Jr..
Obituary
Send Flowers

Heaven gained another angel, Lawrence (Larry) Wayne Torres, Jr. (51) passed away on Saturday July 6th surrounded by loved ones. He will be missed dearly by his loving and devoted family, parents Melinda and Larry Torres, Sr., sister Lea (Ramsey) Bashir, niece Skyla Bashir, and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Larry was a gentle and generous soul, he would always give and never expect anything in return. He loved fishing with family and friends and loved the outdoors and music. He will be remembered by his sly grin, and his witty humor that always gave people a good laugh.

A vigil will be held on Wednesday July 17th at St. Raphael's church at 7pm and a celebration of life will be held for Larry on Thursday July 18th at 1 pm at St. Raphael's church.


Published in The Santa Barbara News-Press Online Edition from July 16 to July 20, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.